Raheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”

Raheem DeVaughn and Goapele have teamed up on new song “Love Around The Clock” with Vandell Andrew and The Colleagues. The song explores a romance that takes time and promises a night-long of indulgence.

The duo provide lush vocals and full range while The Colleagues handle production. Andrew’s saxophone expertise is also on full display on the grown and sexy track.

“So let’s go rounds from 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m. / Baby, gimme all you got / I want your love around the clock,” oozes the chorus.

“Love Around The Clock” comes after DeVaughn, The Colleagues, and Andrew released “Euphoria (Raheem DeVaughn Remix)” with both songs to appear on a forthcoming collaborative album.

“Listen man, We got the album dropping, that’s right ‘Raheem DeVaughn Presents Love Euphoria’ announced the R&B singer on Instagram.

“Vandell Andrew, showcasing him. Featuring him mainly, primarily. And then, that phenomenal production by The Colleagues. Again man, we appreciate y’alls support. We fully independent right now so make sure y’all support the wave. My company, New Era Soul Music, New Era Soul Records…The Colleagues and my brother Vandell Andrew.”

He continued to share the release date of Feb. 10.

“We here for yall right in time for Valentine’s Day. Like I told yall, it’s a new era of music for me.”

Recently, the “Mr. Midnight” singer joined Tanya Nolan on her latest single “Pace Yourself.” The track was written by DeVaughn and produced by Cory Mo.

“It was inspired by a love interest, whose connection was pleasurable, inviting, passionate, and loving. A physical connection that runs immeasurably deep,” explains Nolan in a press statement.

Check out “Pace Yourself” below and scroll up to give “Love Around The Clock” a listen.