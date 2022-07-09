Raphael Saadiq Tapped As Executive Music Producer For ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Esteemed, award-winning musical phenom Raphael Saadiq is tackling a new role as executive music producer on Marvel’s newest series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Announced at the 2022 Essence Fest, the series stems from a Marvel comic book of the same name and follows 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (superhero identifier: Moon Girl) and her beloved T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, and their adventures on New York City’s Lower Eastside.

“I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel Super Hero, who is smart, funny, compassionate, and a born leader,” Saadiq shared in the featurette (above). “I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music.”

With his role, Saadiq will helm the songwriting and musical underscore “that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City.” The singer-songwriter added, “There’s many genres of music in this show because New York City is a multicultural city with so many different things happening. It lends itself to so many different styles of classical, jazz, fusion, funk, hip-hop…”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by actor Laurence Fishburne and animator Steve Loter (Disney’s Kim Possible) who enlisted Saadiq for the role when they met at a Los Angeles record store.

Loter expressed, “I’ve been a huge fan of Raphael Saadiq from the very beginning—Tony! Toni! Toné!, all the way down through the solo albums. I adore everything he does.”

While Fishburne added, “He is a multi-instrumentalist a prolific songwriter, a wonderful composer. He has a sensibility and life experience that all comes through in his music.”

Saadiq’s previous on-screen scoring gigs have included The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Insecure, and most recently, Genius: Aretha.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2023.