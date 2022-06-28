Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVP

The Millennium Verzuz is still the talk of the town nearly a week later and for varying reasons. From a newly ignited feud between B2K, watermelon being sold out (thanks to Omarion and his brother, O’Ryan), to certain singers’ live vocals—or lack thereof—sparking Twitter debates, the most recent showdown was one to remember.

Amid the series of hilariously chaotic events, Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P, and Bobby V. all hopped on Instagram Live for an impromptu recap on Monday (June 27).

The men laughed about their antics and admitted to their bullying after watching the replay of their preshow. The R&B singer also made the announcement that they’re considering forming a group under the moniker, RSVP—a name Bobby V. claims to have come up with.

Pleasure joked that they’ll be the new Jodeci. Sammie, the group’s peacemaker, declared that there will be no lead singer.

Later on in their public chat (and as egos came into play), Sammie stated, “We not gon’ make it far! Shyt’s in shambles already. Pleasure wanna fight, I wanna talk, Ray won’t drink the tea and Bob keeps going to his got damn piano!!! JESUS! We need a manager!”

He even tagged Mario with a request. “@marioworldwide you’re our vocal coach. Because this shyt gonna go LEFT!!! Fast!,” he added. Spectacular from Pretty Ricky, though, offered to take on the role as RSVP’s manager, saying he “can handle this” and the singer-turned-tech mogul could be a good fit.

One fan did joke that “it’s about to be TGT [Tank, Ginuwine, and Tyrese] all over again,” and if you know, you know. TGT was a great trio during their limited run before parting ways over alleged monetary issues and production credits. Others offered Carlos King to bring this to BET for season two of The Encore.

With Sammie being the apparent spokesperson for the group, he also declared that the first order of business: the music. “We can’t be a group if we got bad music and none of us creates bad music,” he said.

Should RSVP become a real thing, the “I Like It” crooner shared their first and only album will be tentatively titled Members Only. But that’s only if a studio session can happen. Sammie jokingly said he and Pleasure P are “already NOT seeing eye to eye.”

Watch the full RSVP discussion below where the fellas reflect on their Verzuz, talk about Ray J’s “One Wish” moment, and more.