Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease New Single As RSVP

Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P have formed a quartet named RSVP, and are preparing to release new music. Following their explosive and comical Verzuz pre-show back in June, the singers came together for a newly-formed alliance.

The group teased their first single, “Money Everywhere,” on Instagram. The naturally-dramatic clip shows RSVP in the studio, being both combative and collaborative. The record is evidently a babymaker, as Pleasure P sings: “Girl let’s turn this bedroom to a strip club/There’s money everywhere.” It is set to appear on the group’s debut album.

While promoting the single, Sammie wrote, “Dear: God, as we embark on a journey unknown & unforeseen, protect us. Remove all ego. Remove all pride. Guide us. Keep us in unison, keep us in You. & may the world see OUR light, Amen. “Money Everywhere” COMING SOON. ALBUM COMING SOON. @officialrsvp follow US. We love you ALL.”

Ray J added, “ITS REALLY OFFICIAL @officialrsvp GOD IS SOOO GOOD!! ME @bobbyvshow @sammiealways @pleasurep CAME TOGETHER AND ACTUALLY WORKED THROUGH OUR ISSUES AND EVEN THO WE ALWAYS ARGUING WITH EACH OTHER WE BECAME FRIENDS AND NOW WE ARE SO HONEST AND REAL WITH EACH OTHER ITS MAGICAL! I ALWAYS SAY NOW THAT WE ARE LIKE THE BOBSLED TEAM ON COOL RUNNINGS MOVIE. – STARTED ROUGH BUT THE ENDING WAS SO REWARDING AND INSPIRING! WE ARE NOW GETTING READY TO RELEASE THE FIRST RECORD TO THE WORLD – WE INVESTED IN THE PROJECT OURSELVES WE NO LABEL SUPPORT YET BC WE BELIEVE IN US AND ALL THE OTHER UNDERDOGS WHO WONT GIVE UP UNTIL WE WIN!!”

In the teaser for “Money Everywhere,” RSVP also is seen getting advice from Keith Sweat, who joked that they’d end up like the fictional group, The Five Heartbeats. Coincidentally, the group broke up briefly in August, but quickly reconciled. Bobby V is visibly missing from the video on what momentarily went wrong, but fans are demanding these moments be televised in the same vein of BET’s The Encore.

Listen to the “Money Everywhere” teaser below.