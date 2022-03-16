Erykah Badu & Miguel To Headline R&B Only Fest With Appearances From Muni Long, DVSN, & More

R&B fans get ready for the new festival on the block that brings you all R&B all day long. COLORS Worldwide presents R&B ONLY Fest, an extension of their popular party series, R&B ONLY Live that celebrates the “journey of R&B music from past to present.”

This one-day experience will combine dynamic DJ sets with performances from contemporary and legacy artists. With its post-quarantine return, the 2022 festival includes headliners like Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Wale who will only perform his R&B collaborations, as stated by the R&B ONLY team.

Also, taking the stage will be Muni Long. Her breakout single, “Hrs and Hrs,” recently garnered her first gold certification as a solo artist. The popular ballad was initially released in November 2021 on her EP, Public Displays of Affection. In a press release, the entire project was described as “a beautiful and introspective collection of records touching on heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence.”

Her appearance at R&B ONLY Fest will be an additional stop on her nationwide tour that kicks off this April. Also, joining her will be Lucky Daye who starts his Candydrip Tour this Friday (March 18). Fellow performers include Lloyd, DVSN, Maeta, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

R&B ONLY Fest takes place May 28 in Atlanta at the Lakewood Ampitheatre. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10 a.m. ET. Reserved seating starts at $129.99, but tickets begin as low as $59.99.

Check out the full lineup and the recap from 2019’s R&B ONLY Fest below.