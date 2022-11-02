Reason Blasts Producer After Social Media Outburst Over Unused Beats

TDE’s Reason exposed Amir The Prince on Monday (Oct. 31) after the producer took to social media with complaints about unused beats. The Carson, Calif. native clarified that he normally doesn’t engage in social media antics, but he felt he needed to share his side of the story.

On his Instagram story, the 32-year-old rapper said “I don’t even post stuff like this but he posted me so I’ll post it. This is all because I don’t wanna rap on his beats. Mind you, this is an industry producer that’s decently well known from my knowledge.”

His next post was a screenshot of an iMessage conversation between the two, where Amir sent him aggressive paragraphs.

TDE Reason puts a producer on blast ?https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/FFV1fQgLGF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 2, 2022

“Unmute me dawg, I’ve never seen a rapper mute a producer before this is your job home [sic] rappers be dying to get Beatz from [sic]. You’re the only motherf**ker I’ve ever met mute somebody because he sends beats I’m cool, lucky dog erase everything I’ve ever sent you I don’t f**k with you. Fake a**.”

Amir went on to send a clown emoji, call Reason a “f**kin diva,” and eventually threaten him with violence.

“You not muted bro, I’m just not a fan of your beats like that,” Reason replied. “I told you that in person, probably best if ni**as cook up in person. I told you all of this before over text and in person. This a lot over some beats tho bro. I’m not the biggest artist nor do I claim to be. I just work with the ni**as I vibe with and make good music with.

“Just be careful with words bro cuz you gotta stand on certain stuff when you say it. I can tell you battlin something deeper tho bro and I wish you all the best with that,” he continued.

Reason closed his Instagram story series with: “I don’t work with a ton of producers like that. I work with a handful of producers I really f**k with and vibe with but I’m open to collaborating with everyone. If it doesn’t work, it just doesn’t work, it’s never no love lost. This is crazy lol.”

As of now, Amir The Prince hasn’t offered a retort.