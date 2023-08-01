REASON Announces Sophomore Album ‘Porches’ Release Date And Tracklist

REASON is ready to give fans a look into his second chapter. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee announced on Tuesday (Aug. 1) he is releasing his sophomore album this month, and fans can expect plenty of solid guest appearances.

Titled Porches, the project is slated to make landfall on Aug. 11. The album will feature fellow TDE artists Doechii, SiR, Zacari, and Ray Vaughn as well as Baby Tate, Junii, Kalan.FrFr, and more. Production will be handled by the likes of Boi-1da, Vinylz, Fierce, Hollywood Cole, Supah Mario, Coleman, Mike Hector, and DJ Swish.

Fans were already given two previews of the LP with previously released singles “You Betta (Jesus Take the Wheel)” and “At It Again,” both of which arrived with accompanying music videos.

“My first album was for the fans,” the rapper shared via press release. “I wanted to give them everything they wanted as a thank you for the support they’ve given. At this moment in my life I needed a lot of love and understanding.”

He continued, “Going through the things I went through, those are the two things I needed the most. While I was searching for that, I decided to give an album that spoke to that. Porches is about love and understanding. We’re all connected. We all go through similar trials and battles. I think we can all use more understanding and love throughout that process.”

REASON’s debut album with TDE was 2020’s New Beginnings. That body of work housed guest appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, Mereba, and JID.

Take a look at the official Porches tracklist below.

“Faded off Poor N Riches!” Ft. London Monét

“Caucasian Estates!”

“At It Again”

“A Broken Winter Break! Ft. SiR & Kiilynn”

“You Betta (Jesus Take the Wheel)”

“Send You to the After Life!”

“Call Me!” Ft. Junii

“Gang S**t!”

“FTN!” Ft. Baby Tate

“Gina! (August Alsina)”

“Too Much! (Melly Mel)”

“Bussin! (WB PT. 2)” Ft. Ray Vaughn

“Rich Mirages!”

“I Don’t Trust You!” Ft. Doechii & Junii

“Family First!” Ft. KalanFRFR, SiR & Zacari

“Porch Steps!” Ft. Dirty Dell & Junii

“Poster Child!”