Recording Academy And GLAAD Announce Partnership Promoting LGBTQ+ Inclusion

The Recording Academy and GLAAD have announced a joint partnership to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation within the music industry.

The two companies will aim to diversify the industry through a slew of initiatives, including profiles and articles dedicated to LGBTQ+ artists on their respective websites and social media channels. The Recording Academy will also lend its support at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2, and in New York City on Friday, May 6. Furthermore, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training sessions focussed on the LGBTQ+ community will be hosted by GLAAD for elected leaders and staff of the Recording Academy. The Academy also donated $150,000 to GLAAD.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement, “The music industry is one of the most powerful avenues for bringing cultural conversations around diversity and inclusion to the forefront. Our new partnership with the Recording Academy will shape the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in music and uplift underrepresented voices within the industry who have been overlooked for far too long.”

Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt added, “We’re thrilled to double-down on our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with GLAAD to inspire a culture of belonging and respect within the music industry. This partnership embodies our joint commitment to accelerate progress for LGBTQ+ voices and ensure that the music community is representative of the many diverse artists who contribute to and call this industry home.”

Lil Nas X is among the most nominated LGBTQ+ artists for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards with five nominations. He has also been nominated in three of the four major categories: Album of the Year for Montero, as well as Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The 64th annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, after being initially postponed.