Remy Ma Shares Trailer For Women Only Battle Rap League: “Female Rap Will Never Be The Same!”

Remy Ma has shared the first look at her women-only battle rap league, Chrome 23. The Bronx rapper uploaded a trailer revealing the first competitive lineup: QB Black Diamond vs. 40 BARRS, Casey Jay vs. O’fficial, Couture vs. Ms. Hustle, and Pristavia vs. Yoshi G.

“Female Rap will never be the same!” Remy Ma declared on Instagram. “The first card event will be on Sunday, February 27th- invite only- but available for Live Stream viewing -it’s only right I take it back to where I started at!!! You don’t wanna miss this! Sidebar: I’m sooooo hyped!!”

Remy Ma (L) and Juju speak onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The “Conceited” rapper narrates an intense trailer over a ringing alarm as each emcee is unmasked. “Hip-Hop. It has always been a male-dominated industry,” she began. “Not anymore. In 2022, women practically run Hip-Hop, both in front and behind the scenes.”

She continued, “There’s a different breed of female rapper that is about to take over the world. This type of femcee, she pushes her own pen. She uses lyricism, punchlines, double and triple entendres, metaphors, similes, angles, schemes. It can also get very personal. There’s no fancy production or no sexy choreography to hide behind. Just pure talent and skill.”

Remy Ma first announced Chrome 23 in December of last year. The 41-year-old revealed she is funding the endeavor with “hundreds of thousands of dollars” out of her own pocket.

“I just want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, [and] that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money.”

Watch the full trailer above.