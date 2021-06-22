Rick Ross Says Joint Album With Drake Is A Strong Possibility

After years of discussions and rumors, Rick Ross says that the possibility of him and Drake releasing a joint album together is stronger than ever. In a recent Complex interview, the Miami-bred mogul revealed that he and Drake floated the idea of the two connecting following the release of their respective solo albums, Richer Than Ever and Certified Lover Boy, both slated to drop this summer.

“Well, me and Drizzy, we may have spoken within the last 48 hours,” Rozay shared. “But it’s only so much I can say other than: this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been. He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space. So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real sh*t.”

The MMG CEO also gave an update on the status of the forthcoming 11th solo album, his first full-length release in nearly two years. “I’m actually in the final stages of the LP,” Ross said. “I can’t wait to get ready and release it. I want to release two records, possibly at one time. They could be coming as soon as in the next two or three weeks. But my album will be out this summer, and it’s going to be exciting. I really pushed the envelope. I didn’t just want to put something on the street just to say I released another project. I wanted to elevate, go to the next level. I believe I’ve done that. So, we fixing to get ready and drop it.”

In addition to his plans on the musical front, Ross speaks on Nipsey Hussle introducing him to cryptocurrency years prior to his death, his defense of J. Cole realizing his pro basketball aspirations, and more.