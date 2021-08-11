Rick Ross To Headline Nobody’s Home Music Festival

Rick Ross is set to headline Nobody’s Home Music Festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Benton Harbor, Mich. The concert festival, which is free of charge, will be held at Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor and also features a bill that includes performances from G Herbo, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronic, Chase B, and more.

Curated by John Monopoly, Kanye West’s former manager, Nobody’s Home Music Festival is the first by brand following their partnership with The Village, the largest national conglomerate for black-owned cannabis brands. Nobody’s Home cannabis brand, which is being led by former NBA player and entrepreneur Al Harrington, as well as current NBA player Wilson Chandler’s Nobody’s Home cannabis brand, are also teaming up with the Nobody’s Home Music Festival.

As the legalization of marijuana continues to sweep through America, a number of music festivals have integrated their brand with cannabis consumers and those in the industry, including Rolling Loud and Brocoli City, Hempfest, and Burning Man, just to name a few. And with the hip-hop community leading the charge, festivals like Nobody’s Home will continue to become the norm as we venture further into a cannabis-friendly society.

You can RSVP for the Nobody’s Home Music Festival here. You must be 21 or older to attend.