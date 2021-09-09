Rick Ross And Jeezy To Headline “Legendz Of The Streetz Tour”

This fall, Rick Ross and Jeezy are hitting the road as the headliners of the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” which is set to kick off later this month.

Originally billed as the “Feed the Streetz” tour and slated for April 2020, the tour, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rebranded with a revamped lineup featuring some of the most respected veterans in hip-hop.

In addition to Ross and Jeezy, the South will be well represented on the tour with Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Boosie Badazz all billed as co-headliners. Brooklyn don Fabolous is also set to appear on the tour, as well as femme fatales Lil’ Kim and Trina, both of whom will perform on select dates. DJ Drama will serve as the official DJ for the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” which has the makings of a Gangsta Grillz mixtape gone live.

The tour, which includes stops in 11 cities, begins in Augusta, Ga. on Sept. 30 and wraps up on Oct. 22 in Memphis, Tenn., with additional stops in Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Miami, and Tampa, Fl. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Check out the complete list of dates for the tour below.