Rick Ross Channels Queen Elizabeth II’s Fashion For ‘Richer Than I’ve Ever Been’ Album Artwork

Rick Ross decided to use his appearance at a Miami Heat game as an opportunity to announce the official release date for his forthcoming album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, which will arrive on Dec. 10. The first single from the album, “Outlaws” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage, will drop next Friday on Nov. 12th.

In addition, Rozay also unveiled the album’s artwork, which was shot by famed rap photog Jonathan Mannion and captures the bawse clad in an elegant ensemble obviously reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II. Donning what looks like a powder pink Tudor hat and draped in an off-white-colored cape with an oversized English Union Jack-design brooch, Ross hides his face behind white gloves accessorized by an amethyst and gold pinky ring.

“This album is special to me in many different ways,” shared the 45-year-old in a statement. “As a teen they don’t see the value of maturity and growth. You imagine being 30 years old and being broke but really life is just getting started. Everyday I’m able to breathe this delicious oxygen is really why I’m richer than I ever been, my 11th studio album… I’m excited.”

Richer Than I’ve Ever Been comes two full years after Ross released the sequel to his debut album, Port of Miami 2, the 10th studio album of his career. While Port of Miami 2 and its predecessor, Rather You Than Me, were both critically acclaimed, Rozay believes that Richer Than I’ve Ever Been is his greatest body of work to date.

“Really, I feel this is the best album I’ve ever done,” said the MMG founder back in September. “I make progress every day. I feel like some of the stuff I’m saying on this album is really going to separate it from others,”

In other news, Ross’ new book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up, recently debuted at No. 5 on the New York Times’ weekly bestsellers list upon its release.