Rick Ross Talks Leaving Epic Records, Sparking A Bidding War

Rick Ross has announced his departure from Epic Records, the label he released his last three studio albums on, including his most recent drop Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. Rozay, who signed to Epic after cutting ties with Def Jam Records following the release of his 2015 release Black Market, spoke on being a free agent in an interview with HotNewHipHop. Currently an independent artist, Ross reveals that he’s been offered lucrative deals with a number of labels, including his prior home Def Jam, where he enjoyed spent the first decade of his career. However, according to Ross, he’s in no rush to partner with a label just yet and enjoying his newfound freedom, which he earned through renegotiations with his former partners.

“It ain’t a different situation for me cause I already owned all my shit,” he says of the potential to own and release music under his own umbrella. “Before I even made it to my last albums, I had damn near owned everything that I could own, other than a certain distribution percentage. Once you become successful — regardless of what you signed at first — you just come sit at the table like a man.”

Released in December 2021, Ross’ last solo album on Epic, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, debuted and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. It marked the lowest opening week charting position for an album of his career.

This past weekend (May 21) Ross hosted his first annual car show at his vast Promise Land estate in Atlanta, Georgia. Guest included former NFL star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, New Orleans native and rapper Curren$y, ATL’s 2 Chainz and more.