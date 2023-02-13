Rihanna Sees 331% Streaming Surge After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna made headlines after her incomparable Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 12). The “Diamonds” singer not only delivered her biggest hits during the Apple Music-powered event but also saw her biggest day in the streaming platform’s (and Shazam’s) history. Immediately after her 13-minute set, Rih’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music spiked by a whopping 331%.

Notably, the Fenty mogul gained more concurrent listeners than any of last year’s performers—Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. Coincidentally, the hour following the halftime show was Rihanna’s biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams, revealed the platform in a statement.

“Umbrella” reached the songs charts in 105 countries, setting a new record for itself. Additionally, it’s the No. 1 song among fans on Apple Music’s new karaoke service, Apple Music Sing. “We Found Love” also reached the songs chart in a record-breaking 92 countries worldwide while “Work” re-entered the charts in over 50 countries.

Her personal favorite album, Anti (2016), charted in 161 countries, reaching the top 10 in over 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. “We Found Love” became her most Shazamed song from the Halftime Show.

Despite not having any official surprise guests, Rih did make a surprise announcement after concluding her comeback performance. The Bajan billionaire confirmed that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their son in May 2022, but have not revealed the gender or due date for their next bundle of joy.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the 34-year-old spoke about how motherhood impacted her decision to perform. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel you can take on the world,” she explained at the pre-game press conference. “You can do anything […] So, as scary as that was ’cause I haven’t been on the stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

Relive Rihanna’s full Super Bowl Halftime Show set here.