Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan To Get Married After Birth Of Their Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced on Jan. 31 that they are expecting their first child. The thriving business mogul and the Harlem-bred rapper subtly shared their maternity photos by way of posting them through their photographer’s Instagram feed, which in turn sent the news into a viral orbit.

Days later, the mom-to-be shared a never-before-seen personal photo of her growing baby bump.

However, according to reports, this isn’t the only good news coming from the loving couple. Rih and Rocky are allegedly set to marry after the birth of their child. The wedding is rumored to take place in the singer’s home country of Barbados. An unnamed source reportedly revealed to select outlets that “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.” The couple allegedly chose Barbados because “it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts.”

The “We Found Love” singer and the “Pretty Flacko” rapper confirmed their romance in November 2020 after Rih ended her three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel that January.

Following confirmation of RiRi’s pregnancy, Drake quickly became a trending topic due to their yearslong on-and-off flirtationship. Coincidentally, streams for his magnum opus, Take Care, which features the duo’s duet of the same name, have reportedly increased by 15 percent on Spotify in the last week. One fan even teased that the Canadian rapper was upgrading from “Marvin’s Room” to “Marvin’s Mansion.”

Though Rihanna has yet to announce her child’s gender, many, including her father, are hoping for a girl.