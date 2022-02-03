Rihanna Kicked Off Black History Month With New Baby Bump Photo

Rihanna is going to be a mom and this is something we’ll never get tired of saying! As announced on Monday (Jan. 31), RiRi and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted a photo of her baby bump with the subtle caption, “SHE IS!” The other photos from the friends-turned-lovers’ casual maternity shoot had the internet on fire with an overwhelming outpouring of love and well wishes for the soon-to-be parents.

Then on Wednesday (Feb. 2), the multi-hyphenate mogul shared a brand new baby bump photo on her personal Instagram account. Wearing an oversized blue and orange football jersey with matching gloves, she revealed her blossoming belly in a rare selfie, captioned, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

Immediately piecing together the puzzle, one member of the Navy posted a side-by-side photo of the full outfit from earlier in January where, at the time, many could not tell that she was pregnant.

Not long after the news, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, shared his reaction with TMZ, gushing, “When I got the news, I was so excited and ecstatic.” He also revealed his hope that Rih has a baby girl. “I’m looking for a girl. I already have two grandsons, so I’m looking for a [granddaughter] now.”

After breaking the internet on Monday, Rihanna used the momentum to introduce the newest Fenty Beauty product—ICON, a lipstick collection on Tuesday (Feb. 1). With a range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes, the soft-matte formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamins and also comes in refillable, luxe packaging. ICON will be available for sale on Friday (Feb. 4).

this soft-matte formula is everything y’all – it includes hyaluronic acid & vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear. the earth-conscious packaging is refillable and ultra-luxe….coming feb 4!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2022

Rihanna and Rocky have not yet announced their child’s due date or gender.