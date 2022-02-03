Rihanna Kicked Off Black History Month With New Baby Bump Photo

Rihanna is going to be a mom and this is something we’ll never get tired of saying! As announced on Monday (Jan. 31), RiRi and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together.
Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted a photo of her baby bump with the subtle caption, “SHE IS!” The other photos from the friends-turned-lovers’ casual maternity shoot had the internet on fire with an overwhelming outpouring of love and well wishes for the soon-to-be parents.
Then on Wednesday (Feb. 2), the multi-hyphenate mogul shared a brand new baby bump photo on her personal Instagram account. Wearing an oversized blue and orange football jersey with matching gloves, she revealed her blossoming belly in a rare selfie, captioned, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”
Immediately piecing together the puzzle, one member of the Navy posted a side-by-side photo of the full outfit from earlier in January where, at the time, many could not tell that she was pregnant.
oh my god ? pic.twitter.com/1hVhskdqKZ
— ?.? ? (@Rumiyoncee) February 3, 2022
Not long after the news, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, shared his reaction with TMZ, gushing, “When I got the news, I was so excited and ecstatic.” He also revealed his hope that Rih has a baby girl. “I’m looking for a girl. I already have two grandsons, so I’m looking for a [granddaughter] now.”
After breaking the internet on Monday, Rihanna used the momentum to introduce the newest Fenty Beauty product—ICON, a lipstick collection on Tuesday (Feb. 1). With a range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes, the soft-matte formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamins and also comes in refillable, luxe packaging. ICON will be available for sale on Friday (Feb. 4).
this soft-matte formula is everything y’all – it includes hyaluronic acid & vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear. the earth-conscious packaging is refillable and ultra-luxe….coming feb 4!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2022
Rihanna and Rocky have not yet announced their child’s due date or gender.