Rihanna Opens Up About Her Billionaire Status And Savage X Fenty Inclusivity

On the heels of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, Rihanna is getting candid about her wealth and her plans for her $1.7 billion dollar fortune.

The Bajan beauty hilariously joked, “Don’t come to my house asking me for $20.” But on a more serious note, said that “it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money,” explaining that “it made sense” because she understood her achievement was inspiring to others from humble beginnings.

On spending—rather spreading—her wealth, the multi-hyphenate mogul told the New York Times that she intends to continue her philanthropic work with her Clara Lionel Foundation—named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

She stated, “Every dollar I make, I want to give it back. When it comes to people who need help, it hurts when I can’t do as much as I want, so now we’re just putting our foot down and C.L.F. is about to grow in a way that I’m really proud of.”

Though she’s still not completely comfortable with her newfound tax bracket, she’s remains humble at heart. When asked by The Cut what she did first upon learning of her billionaire status, Rih revealed she went back to work and then order Chinese food—”fried wings, you always start with the wings and chicken fried rice”—to be exact.

The “Watch ‘N Learn” singer did express to the Times that “it’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

With this being the third year of her legendary Savage fashion shows, RiRi made it a point to also discuss the importance of inclusivity. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, served as her mock personal assistant backstage of the Savage X Fenty event.

“My foundation is built on inclusivity […] I don’t know anything else. So, when I make something—I’d be an idiot to want to exclude anyone. I don’t care what size you are, what race you are, what religion you come from. I want you to feel like you are represented here,” the 33-year-old told Corden.

Savage X Fenty, Vol. 3 is now streaming on Prime Video and includes dynamic performances and appearances from Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Normani, and more.