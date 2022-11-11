Rihanna Drops New Song ‘Born Again’ From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna’s second single in six years, “Born Again,” has been released on the official premiere day of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Co-written by The-Dream, James Fauntleroy and producer Ludwig Göransson, “Born Again” serves as Rihanna’s next offering following “Lift Me Up” — a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of cancer. The latter, written by Tems, was Rih Rih’s first solo song and music video since 2016’s Anti.

“I’d give my heart to this place, I’d give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away/ I’ve got enough angels to storm the gates, I’m not afraid/ And behold the brave, not have it no other away/ I miss the emergence and these moments of you/ The mere reflection of me, that mirror can’t change its view,” she sings over a soft piano.

Although Rihanna has not announced a follow up to Anti, she will be performing some of her biggest hits at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. Earlier this week, the “Work” singer also premiered her Amazon Prime Video special, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. to showcase her latest lingerie pieces. The fashion program included appearances from Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige and many more.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the new mom told the outlet that in order to get her back on stage right now, she needed a “special” reason.

“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” the Grammy-winning singer said. On agreeing to perform for the annual football showdown, she said, “It was now or never for me.”

She added, “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh my god, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work, Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?”

Take a listen to Rihanna’s “Born Again” above.