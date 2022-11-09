Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Rihanna’s return to music is going as predicted. Fans are embracing the Bajan icon in the form of streams and sales as “Lift Me Up” debuts No. 1 on several Billboard charts.

The potential Oscar contender topped the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, R&B Streaming Songs, R&B Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts for the week of Nov. 6.

It peaked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify since its Oct. 28 release.

The ballad is from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Tems—who co-wrote the record—explained, “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.”

The Nigerian star continued, ”I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The single’s accompanying visual has additionally garnered over 31 million views on YouTube and is currently trending.

“Lift Me Up” is the Savage x Fenty mogul‘s first single since 2016’s Anti. It also arrives ahead of her headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show with Apple Music who succeeded Pepsi as the official sponsor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.