Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts

With her comeback single, that Rihanna reign still hasn't let up.

Rihanna’s return to music is going as predicted. Fans are embracing the Bajan icon in the form of streams and sales as “Lift Me Up” debuts No. 1 on several Billboard charts.

The potential Oscar contender topped the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, R&B Streaming Songs, R&B Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts for the week of Nov. 6.

It peaked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify since its Oct. 28 release.

The ballad is from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Tems—who co-wrote the record—explained, “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.”

The Nigerian star continued, ”I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The single’s accompanying visual has additionally garnered over 31 million views on YouTube and is currently trending.

“Lift Me Up” is the Savage x Fenty mogul‘s first single since 2016’s Anti. It also arrives ahead of her headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show with Apple Music who succeeded Pepsi as the official sponsor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

