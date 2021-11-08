There’s Still Time To Catch This Limited “RIH-ISSUE” From Rihanna

Those who’ve been begging Rihanna for new music were in for a surprise on Friday (Nov. 5).

Bad Gal RiRi took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with a blunt in her mouth posing on top of and in front of a wall full of vinyl records. With her own albums noticeably on display, the singer wrote, “‘today’s kids will never know what vinyl is’, they said!” Following the anonymous quote was the link to shoprihanna.com where fans can find Rih’s entire discography rereleased on limited edition colored vinyls.

The catalog includes all of eight of her albums—Music Of The Sun (2005), A Girl Like Me (2006), Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010), Talk That Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012), and Anti (2016)—plus either a limited edition T-shirt or hoodie to match.

Each bundle is considered a pre-order and will not ship out before Thursday (Nov. 11). Also, unlike her 2016 box set, which included all eight albums—all but one pressed on double-vinyl—and a 186-page hardback book that featured oversized reproductions of all the booklets that came with the original CD releases that cost $350, each RIH-ISSUE is sold separately.

Bundles range between $100–$140. And much to the dismay of fans, the vinyl and merch cannot be purchased separately.

Regardless, if you missed the comprehensive boxed set, here’s your chance to grab your favorite Rihanna album on vinyl. Unfortunately, Anti was the first to sell out.

Check out the RIH-ISSUE promo below.