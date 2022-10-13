Rihanna May Go On Tour After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rihanna is reportedly set to embark on a stadium tour in 2023, according to Hits Daily Double. If the 34-year-old should go on tour, it’d be her first in six years since the Anti World Tour.

After 41 shows, the tour grossed a total of $110 million worldwide with Travis Scott as its domestic opener. In our 2016 concert review, the Los Angeles show was “a randomly epic road trip than a well-planned journey [but] sometimes it’s the unexpected things in life that make for the best stories.”

The “Watch N Learn” singer is returning to the music scene in next year to tackle the world’s biggest stage: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Fenty mogul confirmed the news on social media in late September with a photo of her distinct hand holding a football. Temporarily, the NFL jokingly changed its name to the National Fenty League on its owned social media channels in honor of the celebratory moment.

Rihanna isn’t the only person allegedly headed out on tour next year; Beyoncé is also named in the rumor mill. However, Hits Daily Double isn’t the first to make mention of this claim. Page Six teased that multiple sources confirmed the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer would announce her RENAISSANCE tour in the coming weeks and has been booking stadiums across the globe.

It’s unclear if Rih’s forthcoming album, tentatively titled R9, will be released in tandem with the potential tour, but fans can see the Bajan legend live at the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.