Rihanna Gives Update On New Music Amid Baby News

It’s been a couple of weeks since the world learned that Rihanna not only has love on the brain but is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Though the Navy is extremely happy for the couple, fans can’t help but inquire (yet again) about Rihanna’s highly anticipated ninth studio album.

While attending her Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend, Rih revealed what’s up with her pending music. “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight. However, The Navy shouldn’t expect her to switch her sound by appealing to a younger audience. “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby,” she joked while also sharing that right now, she’s focused on “one thing at a time.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

In a separate discussion, the Anti singer spoke on her decision to wear the pink Chanel puffer coat in her pregnancy reveal photo. “I got this jacket when no one knew that I was pregnant and it was just a jacket that I loved and I was always waiting for the moment I was going to wear it,” she told Extra. “It just happened to be perfect for that day. One, it was cold, and two, I could unbutton it to just the right spot.”

During the busy Super Bowl weekend, Rih also opened the first Los Angeles brick-and-mortar location for her lingerie/loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty, and surprised fans with a special appearance. Dripping in a sultry red ensemble from head to toe, the 33-year-old posed and even took photos with some adoring attendees.

That moment when you’re at the @SavageXFenty grand store opening in LA & this happens! ???❤️ You were so sweet & so beautiful in person @rihanna, congratulations on your 2nd #SavagexFenty store! #LAisSavage pic.twitter.com/X3ZowWkN5b — ɳick (@Creat1ve) February 13, 2022

She expressed to The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, and to be able to connect with our customers in real life was so important to me. We’ve imagined these stores for so long and stepping into our L.A. store today was beyond exciting.”

Five stores in total are set to open across the country. Las Vegas was the first to open in late January with Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. locations to open soon. All the locations are anticipated to be open during the early half of 2022.