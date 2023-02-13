Rihanna Reveals Pregnancy During Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance

Welcome to the #FentyBowl, presented by Apple Music (and the National Fenty League). On Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was nothing short of heartwarming and sensational as the singer-turned-billionaire returned to the stage for the first time in seven years.

Not only did she take fans on a ride through her timeless discography—seemingly under the musical direction of Adam Blackstone—the Fenty mogul also unveiled that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby No. 2. The couple currently have a son, who they welcomed in May 2022. She announced that pregnancy in Feb. 2022. The surprise has been confirmed by Rihanna’s rep.

Draped in a red monochromatic ensemble on a suspended stage, Rih opened her 13-minute set with “B***h Better Have My Money” as her hand subtly rubbed over her belly. Fans immediately flooded Twitter with speculations.

Me watching the halftime show trying to figure out if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/AXgDFVKFdp — olivia aleks (@AleksOlivia) February 13, 2023

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023

She continued to ride her wave of nostalgia with classic gems including “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “All Of The Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella.” Yet, just as the song suggests, “Find light in the beautiful sea/I choose to be happy,” Rih closed out her performance with her 2012 hit, “Diamonds.” Though she never addressed the spiraling rumors, her reps did confirm the baby speculations.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ahead of her 35th birthday, Rih first hinted at the reveal when speaking on her set with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis at the official Super Bowl press conference.

“The physical challenge has definitely been immense, for many reasons, of course. But, I haven’t done this in a minute […] Now I’m saying too much? But it’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it does,” explained the Bajan icon.

In a separate interview with NFL Total Access (below), the Fenty founder teased, “I’m thinking about bringing someone. Not sure though yet,” when asked about any special guests.

whole time it was asap fenty jr the second now… https://t.co/E2uejEMhgz — bri (@bigshitxtalker) February 13, 2023

Her New York rapper beau and father of her children was, of course, front and center for the entire show like the proud man and lover he is. Rocky was also sporting a custom National Fenty League bomber jacket. She also included perfect product placement for Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty as she touched up her face with her blotting powder and had her dancers dripped in custom looks.

Watch more clips from Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance below.