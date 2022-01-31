Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky

The rumors are true—Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

The business mogul and her fashion-forward rapper beau announced the news on Monday (Jan. 31) as photos from their blissful, wintery maternity shoot in Harlem broke the internet. The “We Found Love” singer rocked a long pink, silk Chanel puffer coat, mostly unbuttoned to showcase her growing baby bump adorned with accent jewelry.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020 after she broke up with billionaire Hassan Jameel that January after three years of dating. In June 2019 conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview, when asked if she wanted to be a mother, Rih replied, “More than anything in life.” In March 2020, she spoke on wanting to have three to four kids before her early 40s with or without the right person.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” she told British Vogue.

BREAKING: Rihanna is pregnant! Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/zJS0Ok7EcL — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 31, 2022

In May 2021, the 33-year-old rapper declared that Rih was the love of his life. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he gushed to GQ. He also spoke on fatherhood, sharing, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

This is the first child for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Neither the child’s gender nor Rihanna’s due date has been announced yet.