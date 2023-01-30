Apple Music Announces Rihanna’s ‘Road To Halftime’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, fans will get to experience Apple Music’s “Road to Halftime” musical initiatives as they hear up for Rihanna’s anticipated halftime show performance. The Anti singer will take the stage amid the big showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Feb. 12).

In the days leading up to game day, fans can expect to see radio host Nadeska interview Rihanna during Press Conference via the streaming platform on Feb 9. The Rihanna Navy will also be able to sing along to their favorite Rihanna songs with the Apple Music Sing feature, listen to “Rihanna Revisited Radio” station, hear Spatial Audio versions of songs, and listen to an official collection of 32 playlists curated by NFL players.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats in a press release. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

A series of radio shows will also be happening on Apple Music including a “Rihanna Revisited Radio” station, “an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalog.”

To keep up with Rihanna’s “Road to Halftime” on Apple Music, fans can follow Apple Music on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. They can also visit its official website here to watch the halftime performance after it airs live.

Earlier this month, Rihanna teased her fans with a trailer of what’s to come at this year’s Super Bowl. The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch the trailer above.