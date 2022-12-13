Rihanna And Tems React To “Lift Me Up” Golden Globes Nomination

The 2023 Golden Globes announced their extensive list of nominees on Monday (Dec. 12), including Childish Gambino, Tems, and Rihanna.

Following the news, Tems and Rihanna expressed gratitude for “Lift Me Up,” their joint effort, receiving a nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“God be showin out!” the Oscar contender tweeted as the “Free Mind” singer wrote, “My God!! this one too much [heart emoji].”

My God!! this one is too much❤️ https://t.co/oMz5FV1w6t — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 12, 2022

The Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever soundtrack single will be up for Best Song against Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing), “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), and “Naatu Naatu” (RRR).

Serving as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the track received critical acclaim upon its release back in October. The ballad debuted at No. 1 on several Billboard charts including the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, R&B Streaming Songs, R&B Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts.

Written by Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Rihanna, the song also peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Actor Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” shared Tems in an official statement about penning the song. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.”

The international star added: “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The emotional ballad’s visual has also trafficked over 54 million views on YouTube.

The 80th annual Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.