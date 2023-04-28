Rihanna’s “We Found Love” Certified Diamond By RIAA

Rihanna continues to make monumental strides in music even when she’s on a hiatus. The soon to be mother-of-two recently scored another plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her 2011 smash “We Found Love” has officially reached Diamond status.

With a whopping total of 165.5 million certified units in digital singles, the “Lift Me Up” singer now comes in third place behind Drake (184) and Eminem (166). “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris has sold 10 million units alone.

“We Found Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and spent 10 weeks in that very spot. The official music video to the track has garnered over 1 billion views on YouTube. Rihanna also performed the Talk That Talk hit while headling this year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Fenty boss recently earned a Diamond certification for Eminem’s 2011 “Love The Way You Lie,” after it went 13-times platinum. Their other collaborative effort, “The Monster,” and her explosive breakout single, “Umbrella” featuring Jay-Z, are now eight-times Platinum.

Other tracks on the brink of reaching 10 million certified units include “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko, “Work” featuring Drake, and “Needed Me.” Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also went Platinum last month with one million certified units.

Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The ballad serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Tems, who co-wrote the record with Rih, explained in an official press statement, “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Revisit the now-Diamond-certified song “We Found Love” below.