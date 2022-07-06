RL From Next, Q Parker From 112, And Willie Taylor From Day26 Release New Joint Single “Fireworks”

These boy band members turned solo acts have joined forces for the love of R&B. Next’s RL, 112’s Q Parker, and Day26’s Willie Taylor have released “Fireworks,” Rated R&B reports.

The Double AA-produced record has the sparks flying in the bedroom as the crooners sing, “When we kiss/ It’s just like fireworks, blasting off in my heart/ When we touch/ It’s just like fireworks/ Taking off in the sky on the fourth of July.”

In the interim, RL released a handful of single releases, “No Filter” and “Another Night,” while also appearing on the remix to Donell Jones’ “Karma” with Jacquees, Dave Hollister, and Carl Thomas. Willie’s last solo release was “You Are My Life” featuring Mr. Talkbox from May 2020. However, he linked up with Shawnna and Shanda Denyce for their collab, “Black King,” which arrived this past June.

As for Q, he gained a solo deal with MNRK Music Group in 2020 and released an inspirational collaboration, “Made For,” with Deitrick Haddon, Avery Wilson, and Eric Dawkins. Later that year, he released the motivational anthem, “I Need You” which featured 18 male gospel and R&B singers. Both songs were expected to appear on his album, The Bridge Project. The LP currently has no anticipated release date.

Listen to “Fireworks” below.