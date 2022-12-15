Robert Glasper Unveils 2023 Pre-Grammy Show And Dinner Party’s NY Return

Robert Glasper has announced his annual pre-Grammy show, which has been confirmed for Friday, Feb. 3 in Los Angeles at The Vermont Hollywood, ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards that Sunday.

The esteemed Grammy and Emmy-winning artist will be performing tunes from his critically-acclaimed album, Black Radio III. Tickets are currently on sale for the general public.

In the following month, he will reunite with his supergroup Dinner Party, featuring Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, for two special shows at Terminal 5 in New York City. Last summer’s live Dinner Party at the Blue Note Jazz Festival included Katt Williams and Snoop Dogg with special freestyles over Eric B & Rakim’s “Paid In Full” and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money (Remix).” This year’s Dinner Party tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Dec. 16.

These days, Glasper has a lot to celebrate. Black Radio III is nominated for two Grammys—Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, (Non-Classical)—a feat that arrives after taking home the win in 2021 for Best R&B Song with “Better Than I Imagined” featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello.

Glasper and composer Derrick Hodge also co-created the score for The Best Man: Final Chapters. The limited Peacock original series premieres in full on Dec. 22 and features the entire ensemble cast in their last onscreen adventures.

“Being allowed to do a limited series really gives up an opportunity to have a full experience of where these characters are now,” said Regina Hall in a behind-the-scenes teaser. Terrence Howard, who recently announced his retirement, added, “When we all came back together, it gave me a chance to relive the unity of our friendship.”

Check out the full trailer below.