Robert Glasper’s “Who The F**k Is Robert Glasper” T-Shirt Sells Out After Grammy Win

Robert Glasper is the epitome of “f**k around and find out.” Ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the acclaimed composer posted a meme on Instagram that read, “Who the f**k is Robert Glasper?” Its caption? “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers…”

After winning his sole nomination for Best R&B Album with Black Radio III, Chris Brown—who subsequently lost to Glasper—reposted the initial meme in an attempt to throw shade at the trailblazing musician. “Bro who the f**k is this? Y’all playing who da f**k is this?,” wrote Brown in a series of Instagram stories. He later added, “I Gotta get my skills up. Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Without directly addressing the controversy, Glasper turned the viral moment into a profitable one by selling t-shirts with the phrase questioning his identity. As of Tuesday (Feb. 14), he sold out of the limited edition merchandise. The 44-year-old jazz phenom shared that he intends to donate some of the profits to a non-profit in New Orleans.

“Thanks for the support. A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the Community Music Center of New Orleans. A nonprofit created to share the music culture and music education in New Orleans, providing free music lessons to underserved youth. I can’t thank y’all enough for supporting this cause,” Glasper wrote on Instagram.

Brown has since apologized for his initial reaction. “Congratulations my brother..I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the Intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” wrote the “WE (Warm Embrace)” crooner, 33. “After doing my research I actually think your amazing..”

Glasper is set to return to California’s Napa Valley this July for the next Blue Note Jazz Festival. More details including the full lineup for the 2023 experience have yet to be announced. However, ticket and hotel packages are currently on sale.