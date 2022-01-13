R&B Legend Roberta Flack Promotes Vaccines And Booster Shots Following A Battle With COVID-19

Roberta Flack—the R&B legend known for hits like “First Take,” “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and “Killing Me Softly With HIs Song”— recently overcame a battle with COVID-19 and has a message for fans who are leery about getting the vaccine and adjoining booster shot.

In a statement confirmed by her team, the 84-year-old revealed she tested positive earlier this month and is happy she’s fully vaccinated and boosted. “The vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization,” Flack shared.