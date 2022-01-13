R&B Legend Roberta Flack Promotes Vaccines And Booster Shots Following A Battle With COVID-19

Roberta Flack—the R&B legend known for hits like “First Take,” “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and “Killing Me Softly With HIs Song”— recently overcame a battle with COVID-19 and has a message for fans who are leery about getting the vaccine and adjoining booster shot.
In a statement confirmed by her team, the 84-year-old revealed she tested positive earlier this month and is happy she’s fully vaccinated and boosted. “The vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization,” Flack shared.
“I was ill with fatigue, fever, and slight congestion. I stayed home to rest and recover. Today I feel much better. I am at home and isolating until I retest and receive a negative test this week. I can testify: vaccines and boosters work. If you are not vaccinated, please do so,” she added.
The Grammy Award-winning singer’s rallying cry comes as Omicron, the most recent variant of the crippling virus, continues to spike infection rates across the nation. The surge has additionally led to several crowd-drawing events being postponed or cancelled, similar to when the pandemic first began in 2020. DJ Kay Slay and DJ Kid Capri are among those who have also recently announced COVID-19 diagnoses.