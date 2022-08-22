Roberta Flack’s Documentary Heading To PBS

Roberta Flack’s life and legacy will be honored with her own documentary in January 2023.

American Masters: Roberta Flack will highlight Flack’s journey as a pioneering artist committed to civil rights by unearthing archives of performances, interviews, photos, unreleased music, home videos, and more.

Following the documentary’s arrival, Flack will also release an autobiographical picture book that’ll recount her childhood, her familial connection to music, and her rise to fame. THE GREEN PIANO: How Little Me Found Music is slated for release on Feb. 14, 2023, following the 50th anniversary of her hit single, “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they will be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack shared in a statement. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends and most of all, believe in yourself.”

Earlier this year, Flack and Lalah Hathaway celebrated the 50th anniversary of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Flack spoke on her unique relationship with the late Hathaway, telling VIBE, “The love and connection that Donny and I had, musically—it was like flying.”

American Masters: Roberta Flack premieres on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, and the PBS Video App.