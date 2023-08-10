Roc Nation Issues ‘Humble Soles’ Mixtape Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Roc Nation and PUMA have officially released Humble Soles. Dropped on Thursday (Aug. 10), the rap project is part of the mixtape series between the two companies, hosted by legendary recording artist DJ Clue.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project,” explained executive producer Emory Jones.

“Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”

DJ Clue attends the Rookie of the Year Party during Pepsi Zero Sugar presents Neon Beach at Clevelander at the Clevelander South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi

With features from Reuben Vincent, Vic Mensa, Rapsody, RJAE, KenTheMan, HDBeenDope, Kalan.Frfr, and more, the 14-track mixtape is described as a first-of-its-kind collaborative project, paying homage to the intersectionality between Hip-Hop and streetwear culture.

“This mixtape is much more than just a music release. It’s a piece of the larger mixtape campaign we’ve built that mirrors how Hip-Hop has shaped not just music but culture, public discourse, fashion, and so much more,” added Roc Nation Label co-president Shari Bryant.

“This tape is special because it is an emblem of the powerful family of Roc Nation voices that have united to build something that commemorates a culture that has given so much back to us.

Listen to Humble Soles below.