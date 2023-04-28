Roc Nation Accused Of Stealing Songs By GloRilla And A$AP Ferg In Lawsuit

Roc Nation has been targeted in a copyright infringement lawsuit after being accused of stealing beats and using the tracks in hit songs by GloRilla and A$AP Ferg.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Houston-based producer Kerry D. Brown of Krushial K. Productions, claims that Roc Nation used the beats in question on GloRilla’s 2022 hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and A$AP Ferg’s 2017 smash “Plain Jane” and released them without authorization. Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago, Sony Music Entertainment Digital, LLC and Blac Noize Recordings LLC are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

“A lawsuit has been filed against you,” the lawsuit reads. “Within 21 days after this summons on you…you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 or the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney.”

A$AP Ferg attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brown says the tracks ended up in Roc Nation’s hands via the company’s vice president Lenny Santiago (known as Lenny S.), whom he met during a conference at a Houston hotel back in 2015. In an attempt to forge a working relationship with Santiago and Roc Nation, Brown alleges that he gave the music exec samples of multiple copyrighted instrumentals in hopes of landing them on a project with one of the label and management team’s artists or clients.

However, two of those instrumentals, titled “You Don’t Know Nothing About Me” and “AUDIOBOX,” were later used on “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Plain Jane”, despite Roc Nation or the other parties never obtaining a Notice of Intent to Use the copyrighted tracks. While he acknowledges that Spotify was the only company to send a Notice of Intent to Use the music, he also says he has yet to receive any royalties for either song.

Released in 2017, A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane” would become his biggest single as a lead artist, peaking at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which has already been at the center of controversy, helped skyrocket the Memphis rapper to stardom and earned her numerous accolades. In 2022, she won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards before taking home a similar award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year. The record, which has been certified gold, also received a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.