A Tribe Called Quest Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction

Artists nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2022 induction were revealed Wednesday (Feb. 2). Seven of the 17 nominees were selected for the first time, including Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest. For Eminem, this also marks his first year eligible for the recognition.

To be nominated, artists or groups must have issued their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, stated in a press release. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The nomination process includes sending ballots to an international voting body consisting of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Voters factor in an artist’s musical influence on their peers as well as the length and depth of their career and catalog when making selections. The artist’s level of innovation and superiority in style and technique are also considered.

2021’s induction class included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, Tina Turner, and The Go-Gos. Inductees in the upcoming class will be announced in May 2022 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will take place in the fall. Fans can vote for inductees here.

View the full list of nominees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction below.