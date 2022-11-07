Roddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still Harasses Him About Entry Into Country

Roddy Ricch performs onstage during "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Roddy Ricch took to his Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 6) to apologize to fans about not making his Vancouver show. The rapper, 24, revealed that border officials denied him entry into Canada and that it wasn’t his first time experiencing that kind of treatment while traveling to The Great White North.

“The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC (British Columbia),” he explained in his IG Stories.

“I apologize to my fans. I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment.”

Back in 2020, the Compton native shared that he was denied entry into Canada while on his North American tour. Apparently, the 6 God himself pulled strings and got him in.

“Called Drake and bro he got me into Canada [flex emoji],” Roddy tweeted at the time.

Roddy Ricch is currently on tour with Post Malone for his Twelve Carat Tour. The Rogers Arena show went on without the “The Box” rapper. However, he is set to return to the stage on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

As a follow-up to his three-track EP The Big 3, Roddy recently released the song and video for “Aston Martin Truck” which is expected to appear on his forthcoming project Feed tha Streets III.

