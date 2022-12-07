Roddy Ricch Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over “The Box”

Roddy Ricch’s career hit a new level with the success of “The Box,” but the journey could potentially become sour, as the 24-year-old is facing a copyright lawsuit for his RIAA Diamond-certified hit.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that the Compton rapper, the song’s producer 30 Rec, and Roddy’s label Atlantic Records are being sued by soul singer Greg Perry. Perry alleges that “The Box” used elements of his 1975 record “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without his consent.

He is seeking compensation and hopes the court concludes that the opposing parties involved with the smash infringed on his copyright, as he believes the similarities of the songs cannot be denied. Perry added that a musicology expert “clearly and convincingly” proved the two tracks are parallel in melody, form, and structure.

Notably, this lawsuit was reported three years to the day (Dec. 6) that Roddy Ricch released his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, boasting “The Box” along with records like “Big Stepper,” “Start Wit Me” featuring Gunna, “Tip Toe” featuring A Boogie, and “High Fashion” featuring Mustard. Antisocial debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spent four non-consecutive weeks atop the chart, thereby becoming the longest-running No. 1 debut rap album since 2003.

“The Box” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, beating out Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” en route to receiving three Grammy nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and later being RIAA Diamond-certified.

After a lukewarm reception to his 2021 album Live Life Fast, Roddy returned on Nov. 18 with Feed Tha Streets III. The 15-track album features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, the latter of whom appeared on the single “Twin.”