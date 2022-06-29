Roddy Ricch Names NBA Youngboy, Kodak Black, and Himself As Best Rappers Under 25

Hip-Hop has always had three artists that fans would claim are at the top of their game in every generation. Whether the decision came down to Nas, DMX, and Jay-Z or Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar, the argument of which trio of rappers is running the genre for a new generation of rappers has always been a point of conversation within the culture. However, Roddy Ricch feels Hip-Hop has a new big three, and he deserves to be amongst them.

During an interview with Power 106’s L.A. Leakers’ Justin Credible, Ricch was asked his opinion about who he considers are the big three for his generation of rappers, aged 20-25, since the “Nips, Y.Gs, and the Coles have graduated.” The Compton rapper gave a brief second to gather his thoughts and then gave an answer that included himself.

“Aight, I would say me, [NBA] Youngboy, and Kodak [Black],” expressed the “Ballin” rapper.

Roddy was also asked about his The Big Three EP, and Ricch took this time to double down on his claims of being one of the hottest young rappers.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’m one of those artists that people don’t really understand,” Roddy Ricch said about his artistry. “They try to put me in a box, and I’m an unpredictable type of ni**a. I’m just here to give the fans what they need.”

Earlier this year, Roddy Ricch named himself, YG, and Kendrick Lamar as L.A.’s top 3 rappers. “We been doing this s**t for too long to really just stop and have soldiers falling,” he told DJ Akademiks in February. “It’s n***as just flopping and falling. We gotta step up as the n***as cause it’s only three of us left.”

Watch Ricch’s most recent commentary in the four-minute clip below.