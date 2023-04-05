Roddy Ricch And Rich Homie Quan Exchange Words Over DJ Drama Song

Roddy Ricch and Rich Homie Quan appeared to be at odds earlier this week, as the two artists exchanged words on social media regarding a discrepancy over a DJ Drama collaboration.

The track in question, titled “FMFU,” features Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and Roddy, and is from Drama’s new studio album I’m Really Like That. However, the song, which was released last Friday (March 31), did not include an appearance from Rich Homie Quan, who apparently recorded a verse for the track that went unused.

On Tuesday (April 4), the Atlanta rapper lashed out at Roddy while on Instagram Live, accusing the hitmaker of having the verse he recorded for the song removed at his behest and arguing his superiority as an artist. “Roddy got that ‘Box’ song. I bet his catalog can’t f**k with mine,” the 33-year-old said. “That’s on all the money he got in the bank.”

Rapper Rich Homie Quan attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1

The burgeoning music executive then challenged Roddy to a Verzuz-style battle of their hits, claiming that the Atlantic Records signee’s lone memorable song is his chart-topping 2019 single and that his overall catalog is lackluster. “Since you wanted me off the song, man, let’s go back and forth, catalog to catalog,” he continued. “You ain’t got nothing but ‘the Box’ because all that other sh*t wack.”

After catching wind of RHQ’s Instagram Live, which has since been deleted, Roddy hopped on his own Instagram Story to issue a response, chiding Quan for engaging in “internet sh*t.”

“@RICHHOMIEQUAN YOU TOO OLD FOR THIS INTERNET SH*T,” the “High Fashion” creator wrote in all caps. “BUT I AINT EVEN KNOW U WAS ON THE PHONE.” He also refuted Quan’s accusation that he had any involvement in his verse being removed from the song, pointing to his character and conduct as evidence to the contrary.

“I SENT DRAMA THE HOOK AND LET THEM DO THE REST,” he added. “AINT NEVER BEEN NO NI**A TO STOP NOBODY FROM EATING ESPECIALLY A NI**A ION EVEN KNOW.” The 24-year-old Grammy Award-winner then apparently seemed to invite any confrontation on the part of Rich Homie Quan, cryptically adding, “IM AROUND THO CHAMP” as he concluded his retort.

Later on that same day, Rich Homie Quan would inform the public that he had personally spoken to Roddy Ricch to hash out their differences and that there was no beef between the pair. “Just got off the phone with @roddyricch everything is smooth we settled it like men,” he wrote as part of a text post on Instagram. “And I want to apologize for my position at the moment and take this opportunity to show everyone that through conversations we can have solutions,” he added.

Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch may not have appeared alongside one another on “FMFU,” but with the animosity behind them, hopefully a proper collaboration between the two can manifest in the future.

Read Rich Homie Quan’s apology below.