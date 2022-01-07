Roddy Ricch Named First Musical Guest Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ In 2022

Roddy Ricch attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Roddy Ricch has been announced as the first musical guest of 2022 on Saturday Night Live, making it the West Coast rapper’s first performance on the SNL stage. Actress Ariana DeBose will also make her SNL debut as the host of the episode airing on January 15.

The Compton-bred artist’s mainstream breakout single, “The Box,” was released in 2019, set Billboard chart records, and earned the 23-year-old a diamond certification from the RIAA. Prior to his 2019 debut studio album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch certified himself with his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series and the standout track “Die Young.”

Roddy Ricch performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch followed up his debut album with the sophomore effort Live Life Fast released in December 2021. The album features Future, 21 Savage, Jaime Foxx, Gunna, and more. It hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart while topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

During a recent interview, Roddy Ricch shared how Nipsey Hussle impacted his home community. Roddy and Nipsey collaborated on the Grammy award-winning song, “Racks In The Middle.”

“Nip was like L.A. Jay-Z. It wasn’t just a conversation thing. It was like an actual thing,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “Like he owned his masters. … He buying up the block. … Like you could catch him at your local gas station like on the real, hopping out, Maybach, taking pictures with people mamas, people aunties, little ni**as.”

He continued, “That was him. Like when you get all the hoods to just slide up on your store and you got the different religious groups pulling up. Like that ain’t normal for nobody…That’s like bigger than life and that’s the thing. I just feel like people ain’t really feel it until it was gone.”

