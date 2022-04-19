Roderick “Pooh” Clark Of R&B Group, Hi-Five, Dead At 49

Roderick Clark, known formally as Pooh, a singer from the ’90s R&B group, Hi-Five, died at the age of 49 this past Sunday (April 17). Clark’s death was confirmed on the group’s official Instagram and fellow bandmate, Marcus Sanders. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Sanders wrote on Facebook, “Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother,” alongside a video of himself and Clark.

As condolences began to pour in, the group’s musical director Martinez Little and Angela Garcia-Shelby (ex-girlfriend to the group’s late lead singer, Tony Thompson) shared their tributes to Clark.

“I am saddened to find out that Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark another member of the famed singing group ‘Hi5’ passed away on Easter Sunday,” Little wrote on Facebook. “Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball. Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic. We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh.”

Accompanied with an endearing group photo, Garcia-Shelby shared, “Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark, thru all your life’s struggles, you fought the good fight and you did it with a smile from ear to ear! I hate I didn’t call u a few weeks ago when I told myself to! But, you always kept me on the phone for almost 2 hrs when we talked, and there was no cutting u off! Lol! We had some amazing phone conversations in the past and some great visits when I came thru Waco! I’ll cherish them forever! I love u Pooh and you’ll forever be my big brother! No more wheelchair, bro! Now, WINGS!!! RIP! #HiFive #original.”

In the mold of New Edition, Hi-Five was an R&B quintet formed in 1989 with Clark, Thompson, Sanders, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley in Waco, Texas. They’re known for their chart-topping hit, “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game),” plus “She’s Playing Hard To Get” and “Unconditional Love” from the Menace II Society soundtrack, in addition to “I Can’t Wait Another Minute,” and “Never Should’ve Let You Go” from the Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit soundtrack. In 1993, the group was involved in a car accident that left Clark paralyzed from the chest down.

Their 2014 episode of Unsung on TV One chronicled the rise and tragic fall of the famed group including Thompson’s accidental death in 2007, Neal being charged with the murder of his wife, and the group’s brief reprise in 2012 with new members Andre Ramseur a.k.a. Dre Wonda and Faruq Evans. Ramseur was later replaced by Billy Covington.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Clark family and those affected by this loss.

