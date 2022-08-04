Rodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Young Talent

Famed songwriter and producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins is in search of ten music production and songwriting protégés who will spend two days alongside him in the studio. According to Protégé, the expert mentorship platform he’s partnering with, Darkchild wants “to give back and help find and develop amazing, undiscovered, youth talent.”

Those selected may have their work pitched to top-tier artists for potential recording opportunities. They will also receive a $500 stipend for travel and hotel accommodations.

This is the first camp of its kind that Jerkins has hosted for undiscovered talent. Those interested can submit their 60-second audition to Darkchild’s Protégé page. Each submission will receive a personalized feedback video from Jerkins himself.

In 2021, H.E.R. also partnered with Protégé to host auditions for rising artists to get signed to MBK Entertainment. Conrad Robinson—vocal coach to the Oscar-winning singer and Alicia Keys—is offering his service to upcoming acts as well. DJ Khaled is also seeking talent for We The Best, while Mustard is offering rising producers feedback on their beats.

Applications for Darkchild’s camp will be reviewed bimonthly and those chosen will be contacted via email.