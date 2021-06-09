Rolling Loud New York Lineup Lists 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott As Headliners

Rolling Loud is planning another Big Apple infiltration for Rolling Loud New York 2021. Taking place Oct. 28 – Oct. 30 at Citi Field in Queens, the three-day festival features headliners Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent. 50 Cent will close out the first day; J. Cole will lead the charge the following day; while Travis Scott—along with special guest Bobby Shmurda—will cap off the proceedings with a final send-off on Saturday. In addition to the headliners, each day will also include performances by a mix of established superstars, rising talents, and hometown heroes taking the stage.

Artists on the festival’s lineup include established hit-makers like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Gunna, and City Girls, breakout artists like Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, Coi Leray, and a heavy representation of New York’s finest, with Griselda, The Diplomats, A$AP Ferg, Young MA., Dave East, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, J.I., Sheck Wes, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Bizzy Banks. Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Rico Nasty, Tee Grizzley, Mooray, and an array of other performers are also billed to perform during the three-day festival, which looks to top the energy and buzz of its 2019 New York City stop when A$AP Rocky and the Wu-Tang Clan took the stage.

In addition to Rolling Loud New York, this year’s Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud California festivals will go down on July 23 – 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, and on Dec. 10 – Dec. 12 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA, respectively. Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will be headlined by Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky, while Rolling Loud California will feature closing sets by J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future, as well as a collaborative performance by Young Thug and Chris Brown. Both events are sold out.

With Rolling Loud’s previous stop in the five boroughs attracting A-List celebs and athletes like Rihanna, Kevin Durant, and numerous surprise guests, there’s no telling who you’ll run into this music festival season.

Tickets for Rolling Loud New York go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 12 p.m. ET at Rollingloudny.frontgatetickets.com.