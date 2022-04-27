Rolling Loud Headed To Toronto With Future And Wizkid Headlining

For the first time, Rolling Loud is touching Canadian soil. The critically-acclaimed festival will take place at Toronto’s Ontario Place from Sept. 9-11 with headlining performances from Future, Wizkid, and Dave.

Throughout the weekend, Hip-Hop heads can also catch sets from Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, NAV, Belly, Skepta, AJ Tracey, BIA, Shenseea, Fivio Foreign, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

Rolling Loud rose to prominence as the premier Hip-Hop festival in Miami for seven years. Rolling Loud Miami 2022 will continue its tradition with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar joining Future with headlining sets this July. The experience is set to expand internationally with Rolling Loud Portugal and WOO HAH! Fest in The Netherlands.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto go live on Friday, April 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

ROLLING LOUD TORONTO 2022



ON SALE FRI, 4/29 @ 12PM ET



PRESALE WEDS, 4/27 – THURS, 4/28@AmericanExpress CARDMEMBERS ONLY

To kick off Future’s run onstage, the rapper is set to release his new album, I Never Liked You this Friday. The 16-track LP includes features from Ye, Drake, Tems, Gunna, and more. Following the declaration from his May GQ cover suggesting he’s the “best rapper alive,” Future revealed the artwork for his upcoming LP. Regarding the album, he shared, “Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard. Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable.”

He added, “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Listen to a snippet of his Ye-assisted track, “Keep It Burnin,” below.