Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of The Gap Band, Dead At 73

L–R: Ronnie Wilson, Charlie Wilson, and Robert Wilson of the funk group Gap Band pose for a portrait in circa 1980.

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of legendary funk/soul trio, The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73. The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson.

The crooner died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2) at his home in Tulsa, Okla. with his wife holding his hand as he took his last breath. Linda honored her late husband with a Facebook post. “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am […] Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!”

She told TMZ the singer suffered a stroke last week, which put him into a semi-coma and he never recovered. Throughout the years, he’s reportedly suffered several strokes. It’s unclear on the severity of prior strokes.

The Gap Band was formed by Ronnie, along with his younger brothers, Charlie and Robert Wilson, in their hometown of Tulsa. The group was named after the Greenwood, Archer, and Pine streets in remembrance of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.