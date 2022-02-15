Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, And Jazmine Sullivan Among Headliners For Roots Picnic 2022

The Roots Picnic is back. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the festival curated, headlined, and hosted by Hip-Hop legends The Roots will take place on June 4-5 at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

Joining the lineup for the first time will be Mary J. Blige as one of the weekend’s headliners. Fellow artists headlining the two-day experience are Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington. The festival will also offer a Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild, as well as performances by Muni Long, Yebba, Masego, Kirk Franklin, Alex Isley, Freddie Gibbs, Robert Glasper, and more.

Shawn Gee, who is the President of Live Nation Urban as well as The Roots’ manager and the event’s co-founder, expressed in a statement, “After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park. This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Though it’s subject to change, here’s the festival’s current lineup, including acts scheduled to appear on the Podcast Stage.

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture

The special fan club presale begins today (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. ET with general ticket sales beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Weekend tickets, limited single-day passes, and VIP packages can be purchased on the Roots Picnic official website. For those unable to grab tickets or not willing to risk attending in person, the event will stream live on YouTube.