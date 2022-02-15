Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, And Jazmine Sullivan Among Headliners For Roots Picnic 2022

The Roots Picnic is back. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the festival curated, headlined, and hosted by Hip-Hop legends The Roots will take place on June 4-5 at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
Joining the lineup for the first time will be Mary J. Blige as one of the weekend’s headliners. Fellow artists headlining the two-day experience are Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington. The festival will also offer a Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild, as well as performances by Muni Long, Yebba, Masego, Kirk Franklin, Alex Isley, Freddie Gibbs, Robert Glasper, and more.
Shawn Gee, who is the President of Live Nation Urban as well as The Roots’ manager and the event’s co-founder, expressed in a statement, “After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park. This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”
Though it’s subject to change, here’s the festival’s current lineup, including acts scheduled to appear on the Podcast Stage.
Mary J. Blige with the Roots
Summer Walker
Wizkid
Jazmine Sullivan
Kamasi Washington
J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher
Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild
Masego
Kirk Franklin
G Herbo
Tierra Whack
Freddie Gibbs
Mickey Guyton
Yebba
Chief Keef
Robert Glasper & Bilal
DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim
Babyface Ray
Muni Long
CKay
Protoje
Serpentwithfeet
Ambre
Alex Isley
KUR
Durand
Suzanne Christine
Mu Mu Fresh
Jordan Hawkins
Macc N Cheese
Aquil Dawud
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
PODCAST STAGE:
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Rory & Mal
Questlove Supreme
Earn Your Leisure
Whoreible Decisions
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious
FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris
Around the Way Curls
Podcast Bols
Disruptors in the Culture
The special fan club presale begins today (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. ET with general ticket sales beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Weekend tickets, limited single-day passes, and VIP packages can be purchased on the Roots Picnic official website. For those unable to grab tickets or not willing to risk attending in person, the event will stream live on YouTube.