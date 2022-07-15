Rory Farrell Returns To Music Roots With New Single Featuring Alex Isley And Shelley FKA DRAM

Rory Farrell is the definition of being a multi-hyphenate coming from a music executive-manager-event producer-podcast host background. Now, getting into his production bag—sorry to those who expected a few bars or falsetto from him— Farrell has announced that he is working on a new album and the lead single, “I WANT YOU BUT YOU’LL NEVER KNOW” features R&B heavyweights, Alex Isley and Shelley FKA DRAM.

Farrell shared on social media that the untitled LP’s foundation is rooted in conversations from the studio regarding the personal lives of him and his friends. He rolled out the first single with a 27-minute montage of those conversations as it relates to the lyrics and their context.

“I’m appreciative of everyone that has kept asking me about this and/or is taking the time now to watch and eventually listen… yes this is a roll out… yes this is the first episode of a reoccurring content series surrounding my entire album… yes I’m making music… no I’m not rapping or singing… I’m sure most of your questions will be answered as this thing progresses,” he wrote under the teaser of the episode, ahead of the single’s arrival.

The melodic tune has Alex and Shelley exchanging the male and female perspective about a romantic longing that may be more toxic that initially implied. Shelley sings, “Just take a breather sometimes/ ‘Cause I want it/ But can’t have it/ You swear I stay acting,” while Alex chimes in, “Can’t help that I miss you/ Ask her what’s the issue/ With sharing your heart, your body parts and your mеntal…”

Who doesn’t enjoy a bit of lust just short of being within our reach? Though Farrell hasn’t revealed who else is featured on the album, this record has us yearning for more… but you’ll never know.

Watch the visualizer above.