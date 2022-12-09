Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9).

A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”

The song, which is produced by Boi-1da, Coleman and Fierce, is his latest musical drop as an independent artist, as the rapper completed his contractual obligations to Columbia Records back in 2020 following the release of his Shake the Snow Globe album. He has since released albums and singles through his labels Russ My Way Inc. and Diemon, the latter of which he revived earlier this year.

Following the release of his CHOMP 2 album, Russ spoke with VIBE about embracing the spirit of independence and his departure from Columbia.

“It felt good to just be kind of out here doing what I want, when I want again,” he said of being a free agent. “And the Columbia situation was great. There wasn’t any restrictions, but it’s just nice to be completely holding the reins again.”

The rapper also referenced the $50 million offer on TikTok, equating the deal to chump change while expressing his belief that accepting would be the equivalent to selling his soul. Russ is the latest of numerous music stars to yield an eight-figure offer for ownership over their catalog this year.

Back in September, Future was believed to have received between $65-$75 million for his catalog after selling the rights to the publishing royalties of 612 songs featuring his songwriting credit released from 2004 to 2020. More recently, Iggy Azalea sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital in November.

Listen to Russ “Too Much” below.