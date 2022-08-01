RZA Unleashes Multi-Genre Soundtrack Ahead Of ‘Bobby Digital’ Graphic Novel

RZA has plans for his own upcoming graphic novel, Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes, and recently released his book’s soundtrack.

The eight-song album features two previously premiered tracks—”Under the Sun” and “We Push,” featuring Shot and Stone Mecca, respectively—along with six new songs. On Friday (July 22), RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes was released via 36 Chambers ALC/MRNK and is a multi-genre body of work comprised of sounds from Hip-Hop, indie rock, and soul music. The compilation encapsulates the tone and mood of Bobby Digital’s original storyline, written by the Wu-Tang member, Vasilis Lolos, and Ryan O’Sullivan. Lolos also serves as the book’s lead artist behind the graphic novel and soundtrack’s cover art.

Per the project’s official press release, Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes follows Bobby Digital as he “embraces his id, ego, and superego and embarks on a quest to figure out the nature of his reality and himself.” RZA will commemorate the release of the soundtrack and graphic novel with a special signing at New York City’s Midtown Comics on its release date.

Fans can listen to the soundtrack on digital streaming platforms as they await RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes‘ release on Aug. 13, 2022, via Z2 Comics. Watch the official visualizer for the soundtrack’s song, “Cowards.”